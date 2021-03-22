Alleged Peeping Tom In Huntsville Has OPP Issuing A Warning

Huntsville OPP were called to a report of a suspicious person (March 20, 2021 at 11:24 am) on Princess Street, in Huntsville.

OPP said at 11 a.m., an unknown male was observed outside a home on Princess Street. The unknown male was seen by two adult women one being the Mother of the children who were at home.

The unknown male appeared to be filming through the living room window of the home with his cell phone.

The unknown male then left walking back to his parked car and drove away in the direction of Brunel Road. The car is described as a black Fiat 500 or something similar.

Police are investigating the nature of this incident and would like to speak with this unknown male if possible. The male, who may be a local resident, is described as 30 to 40 years of age with a sparse red beard, wearing a colourful bandana and a pair of chromatic sport style glasses.

Anyone with information, dash camera, or home security video footage involving this incident is asked to contact Huntsville OPP Detachment at (705) 789-5551 or the OPP Provincial Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest.