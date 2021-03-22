Three Youth Charged In Connection To Golf Cart Thefts In Bracebridge

On March 19, 2021, Bracebridge OPP officers were called to attend the South Muskoka golf course in relation to the theft of two golf carts that occurred sometime between March 18 and March 19, 2021.

Police made an appeal to members of the public for assistance in locating the golf carts, and very shortly after, information was received about their whereabouts.

Officers attended the location and subsequently charged three young people each with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

The young peoples’ identities are protected under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. They will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice Youth Court in Bracebridge in May 2021.