More Arrests Made After Search Warrants Executed By Orillia OPP

The Orillia OPP has arrested and charged two additional suspects with numerous drug offences following the execution of three search warrants in the City of Orillia and surrounding townships.

On March 16, 2021, members of the Community Street Crime Units (CSCU) from Orillia, Muskoka and Southern Georgian Bay, with the assistance of the Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Canine (K9) executed two search warrants on residences in Ramara and Severn Township. A third warrant was executed on a storage unit in Orillia. All three warrants resulted from a lengthy investigation into drug trafficking in the Orillia area.

Four suspects were arrested, two at each residence. As a result of the searches, quantities of cocaine, hashish, illicit cannabis, cannabis edibles, psilocybin (commonly known as magic mushrooms), Canadian currency and stolen property were located and seized.

Jason DUNN, age 35, and Tara Spracklin, age 30, both of Severn, have been charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of schedule I substance – cocaine

Possession of schedule III substance

Distribute over 30g of dried cannabis (or equivalent)

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000

Both accused parties were held for bail hearings and are set to appear next on March 18, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Barrie.

In addition, Shana Rolland, age 33, and Richard Ainsworth, age 38, both of Ramara, have been charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of schedule I substance – cocaine

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

Both accused parties were released on a Form 10 Undertaking and are set to appear on April 13, 2021 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.

On March 18, 2021, members of the Orillia CSCU continued the investigation with regards to an outstanding suspect. The suspect was observed in a vehicle in the City of Orillia and uniformed members conducted a traffic stop. Two individuals were arrested and a search was conducted, which resulted in the seizure of quantities of cocaine, illicit cannabis, psilocybin, methamphetamine and lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) as well as a quantity of Canadian currency.

David Oakes, age 44, and April Lewis, age 43, both of Orillia, have been charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

Possession of a schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking

Two counts of possession of a schedule III substance

Two counts of possession for the purpose of distributing (Cannabis Act)

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

Both accused parties were released on Form 10 Undertakings and are set to appear on April 27, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.