Alcohol Related Crashes In Tiny Township Result In Charges

Southern Georgian Bay OPP received two calls for service reporting vehicle crashes in Tiny Township over the weekend that resulted in an alcohol related police investigation.

Officers were dispatched just before 1 p.m. July 16, 2023, to a two vehicle crash in the intersection of Balm Beach Road East at Wilson Road. Once at the scene, investigators spoke with the drivers with one of them becoming the subject of an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of this investigation, Mariana Aburto Hernandez 21 years of Brampton has been charged criminally wit

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous operation

The accused was released from police custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on July 27, 2023. The accused also faces a 90 day drivers licence suspensions as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines as well the vehicle was towed and impounded for 14 days.

On July 15, 2023, at 7:57 p.m. as a result of a call to the Ontario Provincial Police Communication Centre from a community member. Officers responded to a single vehicle that had occurred off Champlain Road near Seneca Court. The driver was spoken to by dispatched officers who entered into a drinking and driving investigation.

As a result of this investigation, the 53-year-old female driver of Barrie registered less than 50 milligrams of alcohol per 100 mmms of blood and was issued an offence notice for Careless Driving contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.