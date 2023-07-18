MAHC Board Of Directors Bestows Awards Of Excellence

Five deserving team members were honoured as recipients of the 16th annual Board Award of Excellence during the annual meeting of Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) on Monday, June 26.

The Board of Directors presents the peer-nominated award annually to nominees who meet criteria such as significant achievements in patient- and family-centred care, outstanding management of people, financial or material resources, successfully completing a major project or special assignment beyond what is normally expected, and/or demonstrating an extraordinary commitment to patient safety. Recipients also exemplify MAHC’s values of Accountability, Respect, Optimism, Leadership and Engagement.

“The Board was thrilled to receive 16 nominations from various members of the hospital team to recognize the hard work and dedication of their peers with this prestigious honour,” says Moreen Miller, Chair of the Board of Directors. “The nominations speak volumes of the level of talent we have at MAHC and always make our decision difficult. On behalf of the Board, congratulations to all of the nominees and thank you to everyone who took the time to nominate a peer.”

The winners of the 2023 Board Award of Excellence are (as pictured above from left):

Jonathan Clarke, Registered Respiratory Therapist

Lisa Allen, Research Coordinator

Kelly MacBride, Registered Nurse, Surgical Services Clinical Leader

Rebecca Liebau, Manager of Emergency Services & Patient Flow

Johanna Marshall, Environmental Services Aide

Monday’s AGM also included the appointment of four new Board Directors: Marni Dicker, Dr. William Evans, Mary Lyne and Colleen Nisbet, and new Committee Appointee Member Jody Boxall. Further, with the 2023-2024 elections within the Credentialed Staff Association, Vice President Dr. Joseph Gleeson is welcomed to the Board, joining Credentialed Staff Association President Dr. Allison Small as an ex-officio member.

An indigenous care ceremony and presentation was a highlight of the annual meeting, which also included receipt of the audited financial statements, and reports of the Board Chair, President & CEO and Chief of Staff. More information on the past year’s highlights is available in the CEO Blog and the Annual Report to Our Community.