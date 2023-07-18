Huntsville Women’s Soccer League Gear Up For Playoffs

League play in the Huntsville Women’s Soccer League wrapped up on Monday evening, with some exciting results, bringing a close to scheduled competition and setting the table for next week’s playoffs.

On Field A The SportLab lined up against a polished Cottage Country Flowers. Cottage Country Flowers were determined to hold their place at the top of the table and accomplished the task with a narrow 2-0 victory to seal first place in league play.

Over on Field B Muskoka Tea Company and Kim O’Grady Chestnut Park Real Estate finalized their preparations for the playoffs is a spirited match. In the end, Muskoka Tea Company’s staunch defending proved too much for the Kim O’Grady squad as they cruised to a 3-1 victory.

Week 9 ‘Player of the Match’ awards were presented to Riley Giles, Alina Leffler, Hilary Wisenden and Maggie Pitts.

The finals week will be contested next Monday, July 24th. The action commences at 6:00 pm on Conroy Park, with a champion to be crowned upon completion.