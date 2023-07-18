Association Of Local Public Health Agencies Honours Dr. Charles Gardner

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) Board of Health congratulates Medical Officer of Health (MOH) Dr. Charles Gardner for being honoured with a Distinguished Service Award from the Association of Local Public Health Agencies (alPHa) on June 12, 2023.

“We are privileged and proud to have Dr. Gardner as our Medical Officer of Health,” says Ann-Marie Kungl, SMDHU Board of Health Chair. “He does an exemplary job of leading the health unit in its work to prevent disease and injury, and promote and protect health for everyone in Simcoe Muskoka. As our Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Gardner has developed strong and productive working relationships with local municipalities and partners from many sectors, and he continues to make an impact within the provincial public health sector through his ongoing work with alPHa and his many connections with government, academia, and the medical community.”

Presented annually, the alPHa Distinguished Service Award is given to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional qualities of leadership in their own milieu, achieved tangible results through lengthy service or distinctive acts, and shown exemplary devotion to public health at local and provincial levels.

“Dr. Charles Gardner is a tireless public health champion, both in his work as Medical Officer of Health for SMDHU and in his volunteer efforts for the Association of Local Public Health Agencies (alPHa),” says Loretta Ryan, Executive Director of alPHa. “We are truly grateful for all that he has done to for public health and thank him for her service this year as President of alPHa.”

Dr. Gardner has been the medical officer of health at SMDHU since 2005, after having served as MOH with the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit for seven years. Prior to that, he worked in general medical practice in Newfoundland, New Brunswick, and Zimbabwe.

Dr. Gardner is the current President of the Association of Local Public Health Agencies (alPHa) Board, and an Ex Officio Member of the Executive of the Council of Ontario Medical Officers of Health (COMOH). Dr. Gardner received the Faculty Educator Award for the Public Health and Preventive Medicine Residency, University of Toronto, in 2020. He is also a board member of Physicians for a Smoke-Free Canada.

Dr. Gardner is active personally and professionally on the promotion of health through green, compact, complete, walkable and cyclable communities.