Faraday Township Resident Charged For Throwing Rocks At Traffic

The Bancroft OPP made an arrest after reports of a male throwing rocks at traffic.

On July 13, 2023, shortly before 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Highway 28 in the township of Faraday for a traffic complaint that a person was walking in traffic and throwing rocks. As a result of the investigation, police arrested one adult.

Stephen Douglas, a 38-year-old from Faraday Township has been charged with the criminal offence of mischief.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on September 26, 2023 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bancroft, Ontario.