OPP Marine Unit Asks Vessel Operators “Do You Have Enough Life Jackets For Everyone”?

The Marine Unit attached to the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment is wondering why vessel operators seem to be coming up empty handed over the weekend when they ask the vessel operators “Do you have enough life jackets aboard for everyone”?

One of the first questions of marine officers as they conduct vessel checks on Georgian Bay is just that, and this past weekend of the 65 vessels checked- nine tickets were issued for not having sufficient life jackets for everyone aboard.

With the warm temperatures of summer here and a marked increase of visitors and tourists this year in cottage country, officers want to remind anyone who is on the water this summer that life jackets save lives. The Lifesaving Society’s National Drowning Prevention Week takes place from July 16 to 22, 2023, and officers hope all water users step up their game and wear their life jackets.

During the officers tour of duty from July 14-17, 2023 they logged 30 hours of patrol on the OPP patrol vessel Thomas P. Coffin patrolling area waterways for equipment compliance and operator sobriety. Officers charged one operator for a Liquor Licence Act offence. and two others for Canada Shipping Act offences.

20 other operators were warned of violations under the Canada Shipping Act relating primarily to the lack of essential safety equipment on their vessel.

Members also attended and extinguished a marine fire near Sand Piper Bay, Beausoleil Island on July 14, 2023 demonstrating that emergencies do happen on the water and the importance of having your safety equipment in good operating order.- https://twitter.com/OPP_CR/status/1681054842578501635

The marine unit also produced a reminder video to raise the awareness of having life jackets and flashlights that are fit for service- https://twitter.com/OPP_CR/status/1679868365257441283

Warmer Summer Weather still means Cool Water Temperatures for Boaters – Life Jacket & Floater Suit Reminder

Wearing your lifejacket while on the water especially now even though the warm days of summer are upon us, will increase your chances of survival if you should go overboard into cool water. Be prepared for these still cool summertime water temperatures especially out in the greater areas of Georgian Bay by having the appropriate number of approved lifejackets and or floater suits on board for all vessel occupants. (see submitted poster)

As of 6:00 p.m. July 17, 2023, the surface water temperature according to the Government of Canada Weather Buoy at Buoy position: 44.95N 80.63W on Georgian Bay was 21 degrees Celsius.

The following YouTube video from the Canadian Safe Boating Council https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GeP0DHImJdc will demonstrate why having the proper safety equipment could save your life especially in cooler water temperatures.

Remember, if you see a possible impaired operator “Make the Call” and dial 911 and help prevent a marine tragedy. (See submitted graphics)