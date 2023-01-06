Advocating For Positive Change: A Virtual Awareness Night

On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the Alzheimer Societies of Muskoka and Simcoe County are hosting a virtual awareness night titled “Advocating for Positive Change” from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm. The event, which will be held via Zoom, will feature Kyle Fitzgerald, Director of Government Relations and Public Policy, as the keynote speaker.

During the awareness night, Mr. Fitzgerald will discuss a range of topics including Bill 7, long term care and retirement homes, advocacy, and treatment plans. This event is intended for family members or informal care partners of people living with dementia and registration is required by January 10, 2023.

To register for the event, please visit the following link: https://bit.ly/3UUqXEF.

The Alzheimer Society of Muskoka is dedicated to supporting those affected by dementia and their caregivers. ASM believes that by increasing awareness and advocating for positive change, they can improve the lives of those affected by dementia.

ASM hopes to see you at the virtual awareness night on January 17th!

For more information about Family Awareness Night, call the office at (705) 645 – 5621.

About the Alzheimer Society of Muskoka

Founded in 1983, the Alzheimer Society of Muskoka (ASM) is a registered charity committed to helping people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias by:

Providing care, support, information, and education for people living with dementia Funding research to find a cure Increasing awareness of dementia and its impact on the whole family Advocacy through educating decision-makers about the need for improved health care services and qualified health care workers

The Alzheimer Society of Muskoka offers Help for Today through their programs and services for people living with dementia and Hope for Tomorrow…® by funding research to find the cause and the cure. For more information, visit their website at www.AlzheimerMuskoka.ca.