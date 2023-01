Cheyenne Guerard, female, age 22, is described as:

Height: Approximately 5’3”

Build: Thin

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Naturally brown

Small scar on right cheek

No recent clothing descriptors

Cheyenne was last seen on 24th of Dec 2022 in the City of North Bay.

Anyone with information concerning Cheyenne GUERARD’s whereabouts is asked to contact the North Bay Police Service at 705-497-5555 and press 9 to speak with an officer.