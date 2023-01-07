Vehicles Flipped Over, Catalytic Converters Stolen In Severn

The Orillia OPP is currently investigating the theft of several catalytic converters stolen off vehicles that were also damaged at Nelsons Aggregates Quarry.

On January 6, 2023, at 6:30 a.m., officers from the Orillia OPP detachment, along side officers from the Forensic Identification Unit (FIS), attended Nelsons Aggregates Quarry where numerous vehicles, including industrial machinery were tipped over causing severe damage.

Officers also discovered several catalytic converters had been cut off.

A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that transforms hazardous gases and pollutants in your vehicles exhaust into less-toxic pollutants. Catalytic converters contain precious metals, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium which makes them attractive to thieves.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information about this investigation, or any criminal activity, is asked to contact Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).