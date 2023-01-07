2023 Gravenhurst Budget Deliberations

Mayor Lorenz and Council are preparing the 2023 Capital and Operating budgets. Annual budgets shape our community – for 2023 and beyond. The budget allocates money and resources to infrastructure, community services, and supports short and long goals. The first version of the budget is now available for you to review: Recommended 2023 Budget How to Get Involved in the Budget Council wants to hear from you. What Town services are important to you? What are your priorities? What would you like to see in our community? Here are some ways to get involved: Attend an in-person meeting including the Public Meeting where you can speak directly to all of Council. Everyone is welcome. Meetings are at Town Hall (3-5 Pineridge Gate). Here is the schedule: Table 2023 Operating and Capital Budgets – January 18, 2023, 1:00 pm

Public Meeting on the 2023 Operating and Capital Budgets, January 18, 2023 at 3:00 pm

Review, Debate and Approve the Budget – January 31, 2023 at 8:30 am, February 1, 2023 at 8:30 am and February 2, 2023 (if needed) Participate in the dialogue and submit your suggestions on Engage Gravenhurst Contact a member of Council Submit a letter or email: Drop off at Town Hall or mail to:

3-5 Pineridge Gate

Gravenhurst ON P1P 1Z3 Email: info@gravenhurst.ca

Follow along on the Town’s various social media channels “On behalf of Mayor Lorenz and Council, thank you for your feedback and input on the 2023 budget process” the town said in a media release.