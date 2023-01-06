It’s Official! MUFC Recognized By District

Muskoka United Football Club (MUFC) is now an official club after legally incorporating and being recognized by the Huronia District Soccer Association (HDSA).

Though several teams played under the MUFC banner in 2022, they did so as part of the Huntsville and Bracebridge soccer clubs.

Being incorporated and officially recognized as its own entity by the Huronia District Soccer Association – and in turn Ontario Soccer, the provincial governing body – provides the new club with autonomy.

“We’re extremely excited to finally be our own club,” says Ted Maduri, president of MUFC. “This has been a long process and with the help of our current board as well as the founding members, it became a reality. We are all very proud of this accomplishment.”

In 2022, the inaugural season of MUFC saw over 100 youth on six teams train and play at a competitive level against clubs from North Bay to Bradford, and from Collingwood to Oshawa.

Five teams played in HDSA age group divisions from under-13 to under-16, with the under-15 girls MUFC team taking part in the new Ontario Soccer I-Model division. The girls were able to advance to the Competitive 1 division.

“That was a huge accomplishment considering they were up against many tough challenges, including traveling to Toronto for mid-week games,” says Maduri. “Big congratulations to the coaches, players and their families for putting forth a great effort!”

As well, MUFC was lucky to have an outstanding group of volunteer coaching and managerial staffs, led by head coaches Dave Caplan, John Dooley, Dirk Janas, Matt McKay, Graham Pollington, and Scott Wood.

Although the inaugural season can be deemed an overall success in terms of fielding teams, creating an identity and making progress: there are several goals still to be met.

Continuing to work under the direction of a board made up of equal representation of its founding communities, MUFC will strive to provide high level competitive programming for players from throughout Muskoka, Parry Sound and the surrounding areas.

The idea is to build a program and club that can compete with any team they face, while also helping their players along their journey from youth to adults.

Tryouts for the 2023 season were held in the fall, with over 140 combined youth attending for their various age groups. The future is bright for soccer in Muskoka says Maduri.

“We will continue to find great coaches and provide them opportunities to grow and improve, which will then translate to better training for our young players,” he explains. “As well, we will help these young people grow into incredible adults by focusing on character building as well as skill development.”

MUFC is giving very special thanks to their Club sponsors and team sponsors. Without their financial support, bringing a first-rate soccer program, at reasonable prices, would not have been possible.

The club sponsors were MAOM, Propeller Fine Homes, Algonquin Orthodontics, Drive Muskoka, and BDO; the team sponsors were Santa’s Village, Oliver’s Contracting, Muskoka Unlimited, Brawo Brassworking Ltd., HRC, Devonleigh Homes, Muskoka MVMT and Stonegate/CI Private Wealth; and the MUFC tent sponsors were Fanotech, Oliver’s Contracting, Stonegate/CI Private Wealth, Algonquin Orthodontics, BDO and DLA Piper.

Find out about MUFC by visiting www.muskokaunitedfc.com or send an email to administrator@muskokaunitedfc.com