As of 2:30 pm on Friday January 6, 2023, Beatrice Townline Road from Falkenburg Road (Muskoka Road 47) to 1738 Beatrice Townline Road is closed due to flooding.

There are spots through this portion of the road where water levels would be considered unsafe for vehicles.



The Township of Muskoka Lakes would like to thank residents for their patience during this time, and will provide an update when the road has reopened and water levels have receded.