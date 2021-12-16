Additional Charges Laid In Connection To Sexual Assault In Orillia

Orillia OPP have laid additional charges in connection with the sexual assault of an adult female, after her home was broken into in the early hours of December 2, 2021.

The accused has now been linked to additional incidents, including an attempted residential break and enter that occurred on December 1, 2021, shortly after 9 p.m., on Barrie Road, Orillia, and a trespassing incident that occurred overnight on December 2, 2021, on Dunn Avenue, Orillia.

As a result of the investigation, Douglas Morrison, age 18 of Orillia, has been charged with additional offences, including:

Voyeurism stemming from the original sexual assault investigation

Break, enter a dwelling house with intent to commit an indictable offence

Trespassing at night

The accused has been remanded in custody until a bail hearing via video link scheduled for December 16, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.

The investigation by the Orillia Crime Unit, under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch, is continuing. Investigators are appealing to anyone with information to contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.