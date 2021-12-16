Fatal Collision On Hwy. 400 At Vasey Road Wednesday Night

At 7:59 p.m. December 15, 2021 as a result of a report from a passing motorist, officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP were called to a single vehicle collision in the northbound lanes of Highway 400, 1.5 kilometers south of the Vasey Road, Severn Township.

The vehicle with its lone male driver left the roadway at that location and struck a tree resulting in the driver being pronounced deceased at the scene.

The highway was closed for several hours for the police investigation.

An update will be provided as information becomes available.