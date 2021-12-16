Strong Southwesterly Winds Gusting Between 70 And 90 km/h Today

Strong winds expected today.

Special weather statement issued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Oxtongue Lake – Fort Irwin – Northern Haliburton County,

Special weather statement continued for:

City of Hamilton,

Orangeville – Grand Valley – Southern Dufferin County,

Halton Hills – Milton,

Burlington – Oakville,

Special weather statement issued for:

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Haliburton – Minden – Southern Haliburton County,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Special weather statement continued statement for:

City of Toronto,

Newmarket – Georgina – Northern York Region,

Vaughan – Richmond Hill – Markham,

Caledon,

Mississauga – Brampton,

Special weather statement ended for:

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale,

Shelburne – Mansfield – Northern Dufferin County,

Hazard:

Strong southwesterly winds gusting between 70 and 90 km/h.

When:

This morning through this evening.

Discussion:

A Colorado Low moving through Ontario today will bring strong winds throughout most of northeastern and southern Ontario.

Impacts:

Utility outages may occur.

High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.