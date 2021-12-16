Canada Summer Jobs 2022: Application Period For Employers Begins Today

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on young job seekers, with marginalized youth continuing to be among those most disproportionately impacted. Canada’s employers are also facing extraordinary challenges hiring the staff that they need to help recover from the economic crisis caused by COVID-19. That is why our government is taking action to ensure that Canadian employers and young people have the supports they need to succeed, which is key to economic recovery.

Today, the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, Marci Ien announced the launch of the employer application period for the Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) 2022 program. CSJ is a long-standing Government of Canada program that strives to help youth (15–30 years of age) obtain their first summer work experience. The program provides opportunities for youth to develop and improve their skills within the not-for-profit, small business and public sectors, and supports the delivery of key community services.

This year, CSJ 2022 is targeting the creation of up to 100,000 full-time summer job opportunities for young people. This represents a 40% increase from pre-pandemic targets. Not-for-profit organizations, public sector employers, and private sector employers with 50 or fewer full-time employees can apply for funding now until January 25, 2022, to hire young Canadians next summer. Full-time job placements will take place during the summer of 2022.

Every year, Employment and Social Development Canada establishes national priorities for CSJ to reflect Canada’s diverse communities and their evolving needs. This year’s national priorities ensure that young people who face barriers are given equitable opportunities to find meaningful work next summer. The priorities focus on supporting employers that intend to hire youth who have not completed high school or are not currently enrolled in an education or training program, as well as Black, Indigenous and racialized young people, and youth with disabilities. Small businesses and not-for-profit organizations that self-report as having leadership from groups that are under‑represented in the labour market will also be supported.