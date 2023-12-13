A Hearty Success: “Soup Off” Fundraising Event Raises Over $12,000 To Warm Hearts and Nourish Souls

In a heartwarming display of community spirit, the recent WE Unite “Soup Off” fundraising event held on November 10th at Horseshoe Resort lifted our spirits, raising over $12,000 to support local families and honour the memories of loved ones. The 8th annual Soup Off event had just under 200 people in attendance this year.

Soup with a Purpose

“Soup Off” wasn’t just a competition; it was a compassionate endeavor by the community to make a difference in the lives of women and children in need. The soup-making competition brought together participants who cooked soup to donate to Redwood Park Communities, a women and children’s charity in Barrie, providing nourishment and a sense of community to those in transition. Horseshoe Resort generously donated all of the ingredients, supplies and chef’s expertise for the event. Complete with a DJ, dance floor and lots of fun, this evening was an uplifting experience for all.

Nourishing Bodies, Uplifting Spirits

The heartwarming event not only filled pots with delicious soup but also warmed the hearts of those in need. The soup, lovingly prepared by all those in attendance, is enjoyed by the women of Redwood Park Communities. It creates a unique opportunity for mutual support and camaraderie. Enjoyed weekly by the women of Redwood, the soup represents community, support and the impact of gathering around the table to enjoy a warm meal together.

Funds for a Cause

The funds raised during “Soup Off” will benefit WE Unite, a not for profit organization dedicated to feeding families in crisis and honouring the memories of individuals who have passed prematurely in the community. Currently the organization is entirely volunteer-run and relies on the funds raised from the Soup Off each year to provide community services.