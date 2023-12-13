A Hearty Success: “Soup Off” Fundraising Event Raises Over $12,000 To Warm Hearts and Nourish Souls

In a heartwarming display of community spirit, the recent WE Unite “Soup Off” fundraising event held on November 10th at Horseshoe Resort lifted our spirits, raising over $12,000 to support local families and honour the memories of loved ones. The 8th annual Soup Off event had just under 200 people in attendance this year.
Soup with a Purpose
“Soup Off” wasn’t just a competition; it was a compassionate endeavor by the community to make a difference in the lives of women and children in need. The soup-making competition brought together participants who cooked soup to donate to Redwood Park Communities, a women and children’s charity in Barrie, providing nourishment and a sense of community to those in transition. Horseshoe Resort generously donated all of the ingredients, supplies and chef’s expertise for the event. Complete with a DJ, dance floor and lots of fun, this evening was an uplifting experience for all.
Nourishing Bodies, Uplifting Spirits
The heartwarming event not only filled pots with delicious soup but also warmed the hearts of those in need. The soup, lovingly prepared by all those in attendance, is enjoyed by the women of Redwood Park Communities. It creates a unique opportunity for mutual support and camaraderie. Enjoyed weekly by the women of Redwood, the soup represents community, support and the impact of gathering around the table to enjoy a warm meal together.
Funds for a Cause
The funds raised during “Soup Off” will benefit WE Unite, a not for profit organization dedicated to feeding families in crisis and honouring the memories of individuals who have passed prematurely in the community. Currently the organization is entirely volunteer-run and relies on the funds raised from the Soup Off each year to provide community services.
Impactful Achievements
- Over $12,000 Raised: The generous contributions from attendees, sponsors, and community members will go towards making hot and frozen meals for families in need.
- Memorable Tributes: The funds will also support the delivery of over 50 lanterns on Christmas Eve, creating a luminous tribute to cherished memories, and the release of over 50 memorial butterflies in June, symbolizing hope and remembrance.
Ladles of Love
A staggering 80 liters of soup were crafted during the competition, symbolizing the collective effort to make a significant impact on the lives of those less fortunate.
Year-Round Volunteer Opportunities
As WE Unite celebrates the success of “Soup Off,” they invite community members to join in the ongoing mission. WE Unite is actively seeking volunteers to help feed families throughout the year. Your commitment, no matter how small, can make a world of difference.
Get Involved
- Volunteer Opportunities: Join us in making a lasting impact. Visit www.weunite.ca for information on how you can contribute.
- Follow: Stay connected with initiatives on social media. Follow on Instagram @we_unite_ and Facebook @Women Empowered Unite Communities.
On the evening of Soup Off Founder and president of WE Unite Teena Sauve addressed the crowd saying, “Tonight is not just about delicious soup; it’s about community, connection, and a shared mission to make a difference”. Teena went on to add, “Each spoonful of soup we share tonight is more than just a tasty treat; it’s a symbol of our commitment to nourishing our community. The funds raised here fuel our initiatives like the Christmas Eve Lantern Delivery and the Meal Trains, The Butterfly release and Funeral Support. They also ensure that our friends at Redwood Park Communities can continue their tradition of soul-soothing conversations over a bowl of soup – with approximately 90-100 liters of soup donated annually from this very event alone.”