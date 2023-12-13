Snow squall warning continued for:

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Haliburton – Minden – Southern Haliburton County,

Current details:

Lake effect snow squalls continue this morning.

Hazards:

Locally heavy snowfall with additional snowfall amounts of 5 to 15 cm.

Significantly reduced visibility at times in heavy snow and local blowing snow.

Timing:

This morning into early this afternoon.

Discussion:

Lake effect snow squalls will continue morning before weakening or shifting south of the area early this afternoon.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.