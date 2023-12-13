Orillia Council Approves Fiscally Responsible 2024 Budget

Orillia Council approved a 2024 budget with a 1.73 per cent tax rate increase at its Special Council meeting on Dec. 11, 2023.

This is approximately equal to an extra $23 per year for every $100,000 of assessed property value.

The City’s $72.5 million net operating budget includes the $9.7 million health and social services contract with the County of Simcoe, the $9.3 million Ontario Provincial Police contract, investments in asset management, climate change, and additional resources to support growth.

“Despite increases from the County of 11 per cent and the OPP of six per cent, we still managed to maintain levels of service and keep the overall levy increase at less than two per cent,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “This is a fiscally responsible budget with a levy increase lower than what is being proposed by several surrounding municipalities and shows Orillia is holding the line on costs while maintaining and enhancing service levels for our taxpayers. We are investing in areas of growth that focus on maintaining priorities identified by our community including transit, roads and sidewalks, climate change action, and housing affordability.”

Council also approved funding to community agencies, such as Information Orillia, the Lighthouse, Orillia and Area Physician Recruitment, and Sustainable Orillia, to assist with their programming.

The City’s $68.6 million capital budget includes 118 projects funded from various reserves, debt and grant funding and focuses on infrastructure needs including improving roads and sidewalks, maintaining recreation and culture facilities, and investing in the City’s fleet and equipment.

Highlights of the 2024 budget include:

Brian Orser Arena Reconstruction in the amount of $12.4 million. Laclie Street Reconstruction Project Phase 2 in the amount of $9.9 million. Harvie Hill standpipe construction in the amount of $11 million. Downtown streetscape reconstruction design in the amount of $1.6 million. Annual sidewalk program in the amount of $1.2 million. Annual road resurfacing program in the amount of $2 million. Borland Street Reconstruction (from Lawrence Avenue to Peter Street) in the amount of $7.9 million. Transit fleet vehicle replacements (two conventional buses and one specialized transit vehicle) in the amount of $1.9 million. Stormwater Management System improvements in the amount of $1.2 million. Lightfoot Trail resurfacing and repair in the amount of $150,000. Orillia Poverty Reduction Study in the amount of $50,000. Barnfield Point Recreation Centre maintenance and equipment upgrades in the amount of $1.1 million. City fleet additions and equipment replacement in the amount of $2.25 million. Parks, Recreation, Culture and Trails Master Plan update in the amount of $185,000. Playground apparatus replacement in the amount of $457,000. Increased the contribution to the Affordable Housing Reserve from $200,000 to $425,000. McKinnell Square Park washroom building refurbishment in the amount of $320,000. LED lighting upgrades in parks, facilities and parking lots in the amount of $1.25 million. Fleet optimization and net-zero strategy in the amount of $80,000. Energy retrofits at various City facilities in the amount of $435,000.

Additionally, Council approved changes to rate-based programs, including water/wastewater and stormwater rates, to address the City’s ongoing administrative, capital and operating costs to provide water, wastewater and stormwater services. These changes have an approximate impact of an additional $80 per year for the average residential household.

“In response to Council’s directive and priorities, coupled with the dedicated efforts of City staff to ensure optimized and efficient operations, the approved 2024 budget is fiscally prudent while still investing in our community’s needs and future. The City is in good financial shape and continues to build a healthy tax base, growing reserves, solid investments and debt portfolios,” said Gayle Jackson, Chief Administrative Officer. “I would like to thank Council for their insights and City staff for their hard work in shaping this budget and ensuring it aligns with our shared vision for the future. I am confident that with the support of our Council, dedicated staff, and engaged community members we will continue to provide great services and keep working to become even better, making Orillia an exceptional place to live, work, and thrive.”

For more information about the 2024 budget, visit orillia.ca/budget.