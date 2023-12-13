OPP Seeking Assistance With Overnight Midland Mischief Investigation

Investigators from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment are seeking assistance from the public in their investigation of a series of overnight mischief complaints in Midland. The OPP Communication Centre received an initial complaint from a community member near Robert and Manly Streets at 2:45 a.m.on December 13, 2023 of damaged Christmas ornaments and shopping carts on the roadway. A further report cited damage to a Colborne Street residence window followed by another two more reports of damage to Christmas lights at a Wellington Street home and car windows smashed at a second Robert Street residence.

Investigators are seeking information from the public of any further victims as they continue their investigation into these mischiefs and residents in this area are asked to check their video surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity during the noted incident date and time

Anyone who may have information about a property crime is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your anonymous information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/submit-a-tip/submit-a-tip. You can follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka www.crimestopperssdm.com on X or Facebook.