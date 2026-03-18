A Gift That Keeps On Giving: Signed Hockey Jersey To Support Ronald McDonald House Charities

What began as a thank-you gift has become an opportunity to help families in need.

BRACEBRIDGE, Ont. — On Aug. 14, 2025, Hockey Night in Muskoka took over the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre Arena, bringing together hockey fans and current and former NHL players for a night of community spirit and fundraising.

The event sold out and raised more than $100,000 to support the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation and United Way Simcoe Muskoka, benefiting youth mental health and poverty reduction programs.

McDonald Canada and franchise owner Scott Simioni of the Bracebridge and Gravenhurst McDonald locations partnered as one of the event’s sponsors. During the Celebrity On-Ice game, Team McDonald’s settled the score with a narrow 13–12 win before the game went into overtime. The match also included an intense 16-player shootout and a three-on-three showcase.

On Feb. 23, 2026, following the success of Hockey Night in Muskoka, members of the organization’s board of directors — Brenda Rhodes, Kris King, and Andrew Jackson — presented Simioni with a framed jersey signed by former NHL stars Wendel Clark and Kris King.

“It was a pleasant surprise,” Simioni said. “I wasn’t aware that they were going to sign a jersey and present it to us. It was meant to be a gift for me, but the best thing to do is donate to the charity Ronald McDonald House.”

Throughout the year, Simioni’s locations raise charitable funds for Ronald McDonald House through customer round-ups and donations. The largest push for fundraising typically takes place in the spring, leading up to McHappy Day in May.

Simioni decided that his gift would be the main raffle prize during this year’s McHappy Day fundraiser supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The “House” provides accommodations, meals and support for families who must travel far from home for their child’s medical care. By removing the financial and emotional burden of lodging and food, the organization helps families stay together during some of the most difficult moments of their lives.

McDonald’s is the charity’s first corporate partner and is recognized as its “founding and forever partner.” Since the first Ronald McDonald House opened in 1974, McDonald’s franchisees, employees, suppliers and customers have supported the organization through donations, volunteer work and advocacy.

In 2024 alone, Ronald McDonald House programs provided more than 2.8 million overnight stays to families worldwide, helping them save an estimated $678 million in lodging and meal expenses.

There are more than 385 Ronald McDonald House programs and over 270 Ronald McDonald House Family Room programs across more than 60 countries and regions. Through these core programs, Ronald McDonald House and its network of local chapters provide far more than shelter for families with children who must travel for medical care.

Simioni has owned the Bracebridge McDonald’s since 2024 and has already made a significant impact in the local community. He hopes to continue supporting local initiatives like Hockey Night in Muskoka while raising funds for the South Muskoka Bracebridge hospital through the Moose FM Foundation radiothon and sponsored golf tournaments.

Through the incredibly kind gift presented by Hockey Night in Muskoka, Simioni hopes to pass on that kindness to benefit those in need.

“Thank you Andrew, Kris and Brenda,” Simioni said. “The jersey is going to a great cause.”

More information about the raffle will be shared as McHappy Day approaches, so stay tuned!