Hockey Night In Muskoka Sells Out, Raises Over $100K For Charity

More than $100,000 was raised Saturday as fans packed the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre for the sold-out inaugural Hockey Night in Muskoka, featuring NHL talent and community fundraising.

The afternoon began with the Youth Ball Hockey Experience at 3 p.m. in the centre’s parking lot. Young players braved the heat and pavement, showing off their skills before the main event.

Fans arrived wearing hats, jerseys and their favourite hockey gear, ready for what turned out to be a night full of fun, energy, and hockey.

The game featured past and present elite players who treated fans to end-to-end scoring action from start to finish. Honourable mention goes to local goaltenders Jesse Grime and Justin Hems, who made big saves all game and helped keep the score close.

The buzzer marked the first intermission, giving fans a chance to grab arena eats from Brews and Bites and browse merchandise.

During the break, coach and former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Wendel Clark was asked what his team needed to do in the second period.

“Score as many as we did in the first period,” he chuckled.

Edmonton Oilers centre Adam Henrique scored several goals with his beautiful wrist shot.

“Almost,” he laughed, when asked if it was a career night, before heading to the dressing room for the final intermission.

After regulation time, fans were treated to a shootout and a three-on-three showcase.

But this night wasn’t about who won or lost — it was about bringing people together and raising money in support of the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation and United Way Simcoe Muskoka.

Players and coaches took time to meet delighted fans and sign autographs during the game and intermissions.

Organizers say plans are already underway for next year’s event.

For updates on the 2026 edition, visit: hockeynightinmuskoka.akaraisin.com