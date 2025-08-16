NNDSB Releases PS JK-12 School Contingency Plan

Near North District School Board (NNDSB) has prepared and published a comprehensive contingency plan as it continues to respond to the delay in the completion of the JK-12 school in Parry Sound. The plan for parents, caregivers and students is now posted.

The board acknowledges that this delay and the resulting confusion have affected students and their families. The plan ensures student safety and well-being and the continuation of learning, which are of paramount importance.

Since the news of the delay was confirmed, NNDSB staff have been working diligently behind the scenes to create a contingency plan that meets the needs of not only its students and staff, but also the board’s partner organizations. A contingency plan of this magnitude involves a variety of the board’s departments, as well as outside organizations, which have many roles in ensuring safe learning environments for students and staff.

Because of its nature, the contingency plan is fluid, and at times, changes may need to be made. Changes may be communicated via the board, the school, and/or the webpage.

The plan and FAQs can be found on the board’s website, on this page.