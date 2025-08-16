Canadian Water Ski And Wakeboard Athletes Set To Compete At The Asunción 2025 Junior Pan American Games

Water Ski and Wakeboard Canada (WSWC) is proud to announce the athletes who will represent Canada in Water Ski and Wakeboard at the Asunción 2025 Junior Pan American Games. The Games are taking place in Asunción, Paraguay, from August 9 to 23, 2025, with Water Ski and Wakeboard events scheduled for Monday, August 18 to Thursday, August 21 at Lago Manene.

The Junior Pan American Games will bring together over 4,000 athletes under the age of 23 from 41 countries, competing across 28 sports and 42 disciplines. This year, Team Canada will feature 157 athletes competing in 22 sports.

Representing Canada in Water Ski and Wakeboard are:

Jake Chambers (BC) – Water Ski

Baye Hoctor-Duncan (ON) – Wakeboard

Kate Pinsonneault (BC) – Water Ski

Charlie Ross (ON) – Water Ski

Hannah Stopnicki (QC) – Water Ski

Jakob Taylor (BC) – Wakeboard

Cole Grant will serve as Team Lead and Coach for Canada’s Water Ski and Wakeboard athletes at the Games, providing leadership and support throughout the competition.

The Games provide a valuable opportunity for Canada’s young athletes to gain international multi-sport experience while competing against the best in the Americas.

Canadian fans can follow the action live on the Panam Sports Channel at www.panamsportschannel.org.