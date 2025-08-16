District Launches Spotlight On Housing Series And Explores New Rental Partnerships

The District Municipality of Muskoka has launched the Chair’s Spotlight on Housing Series, a new public initiative led by District Chair Jeff Lehman to reach out to the housing industry and highlight the work underway to make it easier and more affordable to build housing in Muskoka.

The first spotlight focuses on rental solutions, including the call for proposed head lease arrangements. This approach encourages new construction by partnering with homebuilders to make rental apartments easier to build and more affordable for tenants.

A new Request for Information (RFI) is now posted on the District’s website, inviting landlords, housing providers, and developers to share ideas on how head lease arrangements could work in Muskoka. Under this model, the District would lease units from landlords and sublease them to residents in need of housing. This approach was suggested directly by the housing industry, through the Muskoka Housing Task Force, as being a great step that the District could take to help get more affordable rental housing constructed in our communities. The deadline to respond to the RFI is Monday, September 15, 2025, at 12 p.m.

“Creating more rental housing, faster, means finding new ways to partner and making the most of our resources,” said District Chair Jeff Lehman. “We’re listening to the people who build housing, and this series is all about showing what’s possible when local action is focused on real solutions that work.”

The Spotlight on Housing Series will feature new themes each month, including planning reforms, homeownership supports, and infrastructure investments. It aligns with the District’s broader commitment to Housing for Everyone, creating real pathways to inclusive, affordable housing across Muskoka.

To follow the series and learn more about housing in Muskoka, visit www.muskoka.on.ca/housing.