North Bay Resident Convicted Of Failing To Vacate Public Lands And Unlawfully Depositing Litter

The Ontario government is safeguarding public lands by ensuring individuals adhere to camping period rules and keep sites clean of litter.

Ryan Robichaud of North Bay was convicted of failing to vacate public lands after the twenty-one-day permitted period and of unlawfully depositing litter on public lands. He was fined a total of $2,500.

The court heard that conservation officers received information about a trailer occupying public lands off Notman Road in Stewart Township. Officers attended the location and found a large camper trailer parked on what was determined to be Crown land. The site surrounding the area was littered with garbage. The camper trailer remained in the same location throughout the summer into September and was not moved.

Crown land campers are permitted to remain at the same location for a total of twenty-one days before they are required to move, to allow camping opportunities for others and to minimize environmental damage. Depositing of litter on Crown land is prohibited.

Justice of the Peace Madeleine Paul heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, North Bay, on April 24, 2025.

