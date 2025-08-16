Passed Out Driver In Idling Car Leads To Several Charges In Orillia

A complaint of a suspicious vehicle has led to Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substance Charges by the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

On August 12, 2025, at approximately 5:30 p.m, officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle with a driver slumped over at business on Monarch Drive in the City of Orillia. With assistance from an off-duty officer, the vehicle was turned off and the female driver removed until further uniformed officers arrived. Upon speaking with the driver, officers entered into an impaired investigation and ultimately formed grounds to arrest the driver. The accused was transported back to the Orillia Detachment for further testing by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE).

As result of the investigation Samantha Vernon, 39-year-old from Orillia, ON, was charged with the following:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

· Adult Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada

· Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Other Drugs

· Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (other than Heroin)

· Possession of a Schedule III Substance

· Adult Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

· Adult Use plate not authorized for vehicle

· Adult Fail to notify change of name

The accused was released on a Form 10 Undertaking with a future court date. Additionally, their driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days, and vehicle impounded for 7 days.