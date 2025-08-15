Another Vibrant Downtown Mural Coming To Bracebridge

The Town of Bracebridge, in partnership with the Downtown Bracebridge Business Improvement Area (BIA), is excited to announce that acclaimed Canadian artist Jacquie Comrie has been selected to create a new large-scale mural at 19 Taylor Road. Installation of the mural will begin in the coming weeks and is expected to take five days to complete.

Comrie, a multidisciplinary artist whose vibrant works appear across Canada and internationally, is known for her use of bold colour and dynamic forms to promote mental health and wellness. Her mural concept for Bracebridge, We All Come From Water, draws inspiration from Muskoka’s waterways, waterfalls, and local fish species, using principles of colour therapy to create a space for reflection, calm, and healing.

Comrie is committed to building a strong local connection for the project. She is working with Muskoka Arts and Crafts to identify local emerging artists to work as production assistants, offering mentorship in large-scale mural creation and providing hands-on training that will benefit their artistic careers.

This mural opportunity was launched in March 2025 through a public Expression of Interest that invited professional artists to submit proposals. The Town received 28 submissions, which were reviewed by the Public Art Advisory Committee. Based on the evaluation criteria, three artists were shortlisted and invited to prepare detailed design concepts. Each presented their concepts to the committee in May 2025, after which Comrie’s proposal was selected for its strong artistic vision, thematic alignment with the community, and the artists’ experience in delivering impactful large-scale creations.

The new mural will be part of the Town’s growing public art collection, developed in collaboration with the Public Art Advisory Committee and the BIA to enhance the vibrancy of downtown Bracebridge. Public art helps enhance the Town’s tourism sector, strengthen lifestyle qualities of the community, and creates opportunities to develop the arts and culture sector within the community. The addition of more public art in the community aligns with Council’s priority of improving community wellness and cultural vitality, and the Downtown Master Plan.

Details about the official unveiling will be shared once installation is complete.