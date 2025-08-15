One Person Airlifted To A Toronto Hospital After Collision In Algonquin Highlands

The Haliburton Highlands detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is actively investigating a single-vehicle collision involving an off-road vehicle.

On Tuesday, August 5, 2025, shortly after 8:29 p.m., the Haliburton Highlands and Huntsville OPP officers responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision. The location was on a private roadway near Dagger Lake Access Road, in Algonquin Highlands Township. Officers arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation. The driver of the off-road vehicle was the sole occupant and suffered major injures as a result of the collision.

Emergency medical services (EMS) transported the individual to a local area hospital and later they were transferred by ORNGE Air to a Toronto area trauma centre. Technical Trained Collision Investigators (TTCI) of the Ontario Provincial Police were called in to assist in the investigation.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.

If you have an information that can assist police, you can call the non-emergency number for the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or report on-line at www.khcrimestoppers.com.