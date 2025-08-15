Stolen Vehicle Recovered After Collision In Gravenhurst

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged four individuals after a collision on Highway 11 in Gravenhurst.

On August 14, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded to reports of a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 11 North in Gravenhurst near Sedore Road, fortunately the vehicle missed a rock cut before colliding in the ditch and none of the occupants suffered any significant injuries.

Officers attended and as a result of their investigation into the collision, determined that the involved vehicle had been reported stolen on August 10, 2025 from New Brunswick.

As a result of their investigation, police arrested and charged 18-year-old Aedan Haskett of Moncton, NB with the following:

Dangerous Operation

Operation while Prohibited

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000

Obstruct Peace Officer

Failure to Comply with Release Order X 3

He will appear for a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on August 15, 2025 to answer to his charges.

Furthermore, three young people, one 14-year-old and two 15-year-olds, all from Moncton, NB, have each been charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000. Their identifies are protected pursuant to provisions under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. They will each appear for a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on August 15, 2025 to answer to their charge.