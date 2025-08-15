Update On Parry Sound JK-12 School Construction

Near North District School Board (NNDSB) is providing an update regarding the construction of the new JK-12 school in Parry Sound.

It has now been confirmed that the new facility will not be completed in time for the first day of school in September 2025. While this is not the outcome we expected, NNDSB is implementing short-term solutions to ensure a smooth and safe start to the school year for all students.

JK-Grade 6 students who were set to attend McDougall Public School for September will attend that school location as originally planned. Students in Grades 9-12 will begin the school year at the current Parry Sound High School building. All Grades 7-8 students will attend the Nobel Public School site.

Once the new school building is complete, students and staff will transition to their new home.

Further updates for the public will be shared through the board’s website and social media channels. Families directly impacted by this delay will receive more detailed information via email.