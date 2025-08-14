Open Skate And Autograph Session With NHL Players At Muskoka Lumber Community Centre

Muskoka Hockey is bringing professional NHL talent to Bracebridge for a special community event at the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre on Monday, August 25, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The day will feature an open skate and practice session where community members can watch a variety of NHL players showcase their skills in drills, practices, and a friendly scrimmage. Seating for up to 800 spectators will be available in the Muskoka Lumber Arena on a first-come, first-served basis.

Following the on-ice activities, young hockey fans will have the opportunity to meet the players during an autograph signing session in the Muskoka Leon’s Auditorium. The signing will be limited to 150 participants between the ages of 3 and 17 to allow the players to focus on their youngest supporters.

Pre-registration is required for the autograph session and will open on Monday, August 18, at 8:30 a.m. at bracebridge.ca/programs.

Event Details:

Date: Monday, August 25

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Location: Muskoka Lumber Community Centre, 56 Salmon Avenue

Muskoka Lumber Community Centre, 56 Salmon Avenue Open skate and practice: Free, first-come, first-served seating for 800 spectators

Free, first-come, first-served seating for 800 spectators Autograph signing: Limited to 150 participants aged 3 to 17; pre-registration is required.

For more information and to register for the autograph signing, visit bracebridge.ca/programs.

