Town Of Gravenhurst Awards 2026 Terence Haight Grants

The Town of Gravenhurst is happy to announce the list of Terence Haight grant recipients for this year.

“On behalf of council and staff, I extend my sincere congratulations to all grant recipients and thank them for the meaningful contributions they make to our community,” Mayor Heidi Lorenz said.

Jeff Watson, chair of the Community Grants Committee, which oversees the awarding of grants each year, said the committee is pleased to see funding go towards such a variety of organizations.

“Each of these groups, in their own special way, help make Gravenhurst a great place to live and I am delighted that we are able to fund their endeavours,” Watson said.

Through the Terence Haight Financial Assistance Program, the town awarded $30,000 to 11 organizations this year.

The town has granted funding annually since 2014.

Funding is possible thanks to a generous $1 million-plus gift to the community by the late Terence Haight.

Each year, the town invites groups to apply for funding.

The application process for the latest round of funding started in September 2025 and closed in December 2025.

The Community Grants Committee then reviewed the applications and made funding recommendations to council, which received approval in February of this year.

Funding is going to the following groups:

Gravenhurst Loan Cupboard – $2,500 – towards upgrading of and increasing access to high demand mobility equipment.

Gravenhurst Imagination Library – $2,500 – towards expansion of the program in the town.

MiND AID – $3,500 – towards support of the ‘On The Road to Youth Wellness Hub.’

YWCA – $1,800 – towards support of the Girlz Unplugged program.

Gravenhurst High School GryphTech Robotics – $4,000 – towards competition in a FIRST Robotics Competition.

Muskoka Ringette Association – $3,000 – overall support of the sport in the town.

Gravenhurst Against Poverty – $750 – to expand access to local transportation.

Literacy Society of South Muskoka – $2,750 – in support of a smartphone education program.

Hospice Muskoka – $2,500 – towards an educational workshop in the town.

Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Orillia and District – $5,000 – to maintain and expand a mentorship program in Gravenhurst.

Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 302, Gravenhurst – $1,700 – to support the purchase of essential equipment.

Learn more about the Terence Haight Financial Assistance Program.