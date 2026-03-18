OSPCA Welcomes Northern Animals, Bringing 2026 Total To More Than 150

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society has welcomed 22 cats and five dogs from Northern communities to help them find homes through its adoption program, bringing the total number of animals transferred for adoption to more than 150 so far in 2026.

The cats and dogs, some of whom travelled nearly 2,000 kilometres, arrived on March 14 and are now settling in at Ontario SPCA animal centres in Sudbury, Orillia, Midland and Durham. Once ready, they will be placed for adoption. The Ontario SPCA works alongside Northern communities and partners to transfer animals in need of homes to areas of the province where families are waiting to adopt.

Harsh winter conditions this year have made the situation urgent for many animals in Northern communities. Calls for support began in early January when the Ontario SPCA took in 18 Northern puppies in urgent need of shelter. Soon after, a nursing dog and her three pups also arrived. To date, the Ontario SPCA has welcomed 157 dogs and cats from Northern communities – second chances made possible thanks to staff, volunteers and community partners.

Limited access to veterinary care, including spay and neuter services, has contributed to rising animal populations in Northern communities. Working alongside community partners, the Ontario SPCA delivers critical resources, such as food and mobile wellness services, while supporting long-term solutions through population management and adoption initiatives.

“The need for support in the North remains high, but so does the compassion of the communities and partners who come together to help,” says Arista Wogenstahl, Northern Regional Manager of Community Outreach Services with the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “Bringing more than 150 animals into our care this year is a testament to what’s possible when we work together to give animals a brighter future.”

Interested in adopting? Visit ontariospca.ca/adopt to see animals available for adoption. Animals adopted from the Ontario SPCA are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated, and go home with food from Royal Canin to help ensure a smooth transition.

If you’re not ready to adopt, please consider donating to make second chances possible for animals. As a registered charity that is 100 per cent donor funded, the Ontario SPCA relies on the generosity of supporters to help animals and the people who care for them across Ontario. To donate to support the Ontario SPCA’s work in the North, visit ontariospca.ca/donate