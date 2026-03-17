Township Unveils First Public Mapping Platform: Introducing Lake Of Bays Map Explorer

The Township of Lake of Bays is proud to announce the launch of its first-ever public mapping hub, the Lake of Bays Map Explorer, a major step forward in digital access, transparency, and community engagement.

For the first time, residents, businesses, developers, and visitors can explore municipal geographic information through a centralized, interactive online platform designed to make local data more accessible and easier to understand.

The Lake of Bays Map Explorer serves as a comprehensive gateway to the Township’s mapping resources, consolidating multiple tools and datasets into one convenient location. At the heart of the platform is a newly enhanced Interactive Map, offering a modern interface that allows users to explore detailed property, planning, environmental, and community information across Lake of Bays.

The Interactive Map will allow users to:

View Municipal Spatial Information

Explore Community Planning Permit (CPP) Designations and Councillor Ward Representatives

View all Heritage Designated Areas and Short-Term Rental locations

Identify community services and infrastructure

View multiple basemap options, including recent and historical aerial imagery and topographic views

Use built-in measurement tools to calculate distance and area directly on the map

Enjoy mobile-friendly access across smartphones and tablets

Access a built-in “Draw” tool to add notes and export customized maps as PDF files

Access complementary regional and provincial mapping resources directly for a broader geographic context

This milestone initiative reflects the Township’s commitment to innovation, accessibility, and open government. Designed with usability and transparency in mind, the platform provides intuitive tools and interactive features that support informed decision-making and foster greater public understanding of local municipal planning and services.

In addition to the Interactive Map, the Lake of Bays Map Explorer includes direct links to other publicly available external mapping resources, allowing users to seamlessly connect Township data with broader regional and provincial information.