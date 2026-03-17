Southern Georgian Bay OPP Warn Public Of Police‑Impersonation Fraud

The Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning residents about an ongoing fraud where suspects are posing as police officers and using spoofed phone numbers to appear legitimate.

Earlier this week, officers investigated a report involving a resident who received calls from individuals claiming to be police officers. The callers advised the victim that their Social Insurance Number had been compromised and that fraudulent bank accounts had been opened in their name. The victim was directed to withdraw funds and deposit the money into a Bitcoin ATM as part of a supposed police investigation. The phone number used by the suspects appeared to be associated with police dispatch, however, it was later determined to have been spoofed.

The OPP remind the public that police will never ask for money, cryptocurrency, gift cards, or direct individuals to withdraw or transfer funds.

Residents are encouraged to protect themselves by remembering the following:

Police will never demand payment or threaten arrest over the phone

Caller ID can be spoofed and should not be relied upon

Never provide personal or banking information to unsolicited callers

Hang up and contact police directly using a publicly listed number

The OPP urge residents to remain vigilant and report any suspected frauds. If you believe you have been targeted, contact the OPP at 1‑888‑310‑1122 and report the incident to the Canadian Anti‑Fraud Centre at 1‑888‑495‑8501 or online at https://antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm.