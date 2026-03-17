Ontario To Allow Bring-Your-Own Alcoholic Beverages At Outdoor Public Events

To help support local tourism and drive economic growth, the Ontario government is expanding “bring-your-own” (formerly tailgate) event permits for municipally designated cultural or community outdoor public events, including farmer’s markets, movie screenings, art exhibits and neighbourhood festivals. The expanded permit will allow people who attend these events to bring their own alcohol for consumption in designated areas.

“Starting this spring, Ontario is giving communities more flexibility to safely and responsibly enjoy cultural and outdoor events,” said Attorney General Doug Downey. “The ‘bring-your-own’ event permits will help save attendees money, lower overhead costs for event organizers and contribute to local economies.”

Municipalities will be required to pass a bylaw authorizing the use of alcohol in public, if they do not already have one in place, and establish a local process that would determine whether an event qualifies as community or cultural. Starting April 30, 2026, event organizers in participating municipalities will be able to apply for bring-your-own permits through the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

“Our government is always working to find new ways to empower local communities, boost economic activity and increase tourism,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance. “By giving Ontario municipalities the choice to make use of this new initiative, our government is directly contributing to their economic well-being while ensuring adults can continue to safely and responsibly enjoy their favourite products.”

The “bring-your-own” permit change will be enabled by an amendment to a regulation under the Liquor Licence and Control Act, giving community and cultural organizations greater flexibility ahead of the spring and summer event season.