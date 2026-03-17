Orillia OPP Respond To Several Weather Related Collisions

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to multiple vehicle collisions on Highway 11 due to severe winter weather.

On Tuesday, March 17, at approximately 6:00 a.m., members of the Orillia OPP Detachment responded to multiple motor vehicle collisions on Highway 11 caused by severe and rapidly changing winter weather conditions. Both northbound lanes of Highway 11, between Line 11 and Memorial Avenue in Orillia, were closed for approximately one hour while officers managed several collisions in the area. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Ten collisions have been cleared since early this morning, with several other vehicles still awaiting removal from the roadway. Motorists may continue to experience delays as cleanup and recovery efforts continue.

The OPP is reminding all motorists to exercise extreme caution during winter weather events. Drivers are urged to adjust their driving behaviour to the conditions, reduce speed, and maintain a safe following distance. Weather can deteriorate quickly, and even short sections of roadway can vary significantly in traction and visibility.

Motorists are encouraged to check weather forecasts and road condition updates before travelling. Allow extra time to reach your destination, leave early where possible, and be prepared for sudden changes in driving conditions. Slowing down and planning ahead can significantly reduce the risk of collisions during winter weather.

The OPP continues to work closely with emergency partners and road maintenance crews to ensure public safety on area highways.