Grief Support Kits Now Available To Borrow From The Bracebridge Library

Two Grief Support Kits are now available to borrow from the Bracebridge Library: one for children and another for teens & adults.

The support kits are designed to provide comfort, education, and practical coping tools for children navigating the loss of a loved one. Both include carefully selected books and laminated grief information sheets that help individuals understand and process grief while offering compassionate guidance, along with coping skills and grounding cards for adults & teens and sensory toys for children to support emotional regulation, reduce anxiety, and reconnect with the present moment.

The children’s kit also includes a workbook to help them understand and process grief.

The recommended age range for the grief kit for children is 5 – 8 years, but it may be beneficial outside of that age range as well.

“Grief can feel incredibly isolating, and these kits are designed to provide guidance, comfort, and practical resources to help people navigate their loss,” explains Crystal Ilczyna, Client Services Manager for the Bracebridge Library. “By offering these kits, we aim to provide a small measure of comfort to those who need it most.”

She adds that the kits are intended to be used at your own pace and in whatever way feels most helpful.

The Grief Support Kits can be borrowed for free from the Bracebridge Library in-person or by visiting their online catalogue.