Joint Drug Trafficking Investigation Between Southern Georgian Bay OPP And Anishinabek Police Service

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), in partnership with the Anishinabek Police Service (Christian Island), have arrested one individual and seized a significant quantity of controlled substances, currency, and offence-related property following a joint drug trafficking investigation named “Project BRAIDED”.

Yesterday afternoon, members of the OPP Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) conducted a traffic stop on Vasey Road after the accused departed from a residence in Tay Township. The individual was safely taken into custody without incident, the vehicle was searched under warrant, resulting in the seizure of cocaine and currency.

Following the arrest, CSCU officers executed authorized search warrants on the accused’s residence. During the search, investigators located and seized the following as offence-related property and proceeds of crime:

approximately 1.39 kilograms of cocaine

quantities of crack cocaine

over $47,500 of Canadian and American currency

jewelry, designer luggage and clothing, approximate value of $60,000

a 2017 Honda Civic

cellular devices and equipment consistent with drug trafficking

This investigation reflects the continued collaboration between the Ontario Provincial Police and the Anishinabek Police Service, working together to keep communities safe from dangerous and illegal substances.

As a result of the investigation, the accused was held for bail due to repetition of the offence and current matters before the courts.

CHANTAL CRUISE, 40 years, of Tay Township, has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Trafficking in a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine

Possession of Proceeds Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Anyone with information regarding illegal drug activity is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward.