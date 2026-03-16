March 16 Celebrates Good Deeds Day, Inspired By Local Hockey Teams

March 16 marks the second annual Good Deeds Day in Lake of Bays, a celebration of kindness, neighbourliness, and the power of small actions to make a meaningful difference. Residents are encouraged to take part by performing simple acts of kindness that help strengthen the community we all share.

“In small communities like ours, kindness travels far. One good deed leads to another, and before long it becomes part of the heartbeat of the place we share. In a world that can feel divided, declaring March 16 as Good Deeds Day in Lake of Bays was a real pleasure. We knew we were doing more than marking a moment. We were creating a long standing tradition of sharing and growing goodness,” said Mayor Terry Glover.

Two years ago, the Huntsville Sting U13-Black hockey team brought incredible pride to our community when they won the 2024 Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup after completing more than 1,300 acts of kindness throughout the community. The team, which calls the Lake of Bays Arena in Baysville their home ice, showed how teamwork can extend far beyond the rink. Their efforts resulted in a $100,000 donation to their chosen charity. Since then, younger Sting teams have continued the tradition of giving back, including the U11 Black team, which earned second place in the 2025 Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup.

Good Deeds Day is a reminder that everyone can play a role in building a stronger, more caring community. Whether it’s lending a hand, checking in on a neighbour, volunteering, or supporting a local cause, every good deed counts. To help spark ideas, the Township has included a printable poster featuring simple community good‑deed suggestions that residents can try on March 16 or anytime throughout the year.

Residents are invited to join the celebration on March 16 by sharing their acts of kindness on social media using #GoodDeedsDayLOB and helping keep the spirit of generosity growing throughout Lake of Bays.