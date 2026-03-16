Fetch A Life-Changing Prize In OSPCA’s Spring Draws For Paws 50/50 Lottery

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s Spring Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery is back, giving Ontarians the chance to win a major cash prize while making a meaningful difference for animals across the province.

The Grand Prize draw takes place May 7, when one lucky winner will fetch a life-changing cash prize. The winner of the fall Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery took home more than $144,000 – the largest jackpot yet – showing just how powerful community support can be.

Tickets start at just $10 and are available online at ontariospcalottery.ca. Supporters can multiply their chances to win with bundle options:

$10 for 10 tickets

$20 for 40 tickets

$40 for 200 tickets

$75 for 500 tickets

$100 for 650 tickets

And don’t paws – buying early means even more chances to win. Four Early Bird prizes of $2,000 are also up for grabs.

“When you buy a ticket in the Ontario SPCA’s Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery, you’re directly supporting programs that keep pets healthy and families together,” says Stephanie Miller, Vice President of Development, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “And, of course, there’s the thrill of knowing you could be the one to walk away with a life-changing jackpot.”

Funds raised through the Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery support the Ontario SPCA’s Community Access to Resources, Education, and Support (CARES) Fund – a grant program that helps SPCAs and humane societies across Ontario. The CARES Fund provides financial support for initiatives that enhance animal welfare, including spay/neuter programs, veterinary care, and shelter improvements.

Don’t miss your chance to win big and help animals today. It’s a win-win that’s sure to have tails wagging. Purchase tickets and learn more at ontariospcalottery.ca.

Lottery License No: RAF1534375