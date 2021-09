The Huronia West OPP Crime unit have concluded a lengthy fraud investigation stemming back to 2018. Since that time, several members of the public contacted police after receiving legal services from a female who falsely claimed to be a licensed paralegal or lawyer.

On September 21st 2021 Kira MacNicol of Springwater Township pled guilty to Fraud Over $5000 and Fail to Comply with Recognizance.

Sentencing will take place October 26th, 2021