Significant Rainfall Expected Through This Afternoon

Rainfall warning continued rainfall warning for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Additional amounts of 10 to 20 mm are expected by this evening.

Total rainfall amounts will be 60 to 90 mm with a few localities possibly exceeding 100 mm.

Rainfall warning continued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

Significant rainfall comes to an end this morning.

Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 mm are expected this morning.

Total rainfall amounts will be 75 to 100 mm with a few areas possibly reaching 125 mm.

Rainfall warning ended for:

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale,

Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus,