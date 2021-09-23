Significant Rainfall Expected Through This Afternoon

Rainfall warning continued rainfall warning for:
South River – Burk’s Falls,
Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,
Parry Sound – Muskoka,
Haliburton,
Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,
Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,
Additional amounts of 10 to 20 mm are expected by this evening.
Total rainfall amounts will be 60 to 90 mm with a few localities possibly exceeding 100 mm.
Rainfall warning continued for:
Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,
Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,
Significant rainfall comes to an end this morning.
Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 mm are expected this morning.
Total rainfall amounts will be 75 to 100 mm with a few areas possibly reaching 125 mm.
Rainfall warning ended for:
Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale,
Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus,