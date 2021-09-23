Staffing Shortage Keeps Spectators Out Of Bracebridge Arena Some Days

South Muskoka Minor Hockey says that due to a staffing shortage, Bracebridge Arena staff will not be able to verify COVID-19 Passports at the Arena Monday through Thursday, effective Monday September 27, 2021.

Spectators will not be allowed to enter the building for any reason on these days and will remain as such until further notice.

This does not affect programming Friday through Sunday and spectator protocols for these days will remain in place as outlined on the “COVID-19 Info” tab on the association website.

The Association says bench staff will assist skaters that need assistance to tie their skates.