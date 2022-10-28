$96,900 Grant Provided Needed Funds To Support OMAH Programs

On Thursday, local MPP Jill Dunlop met with the team at the Orillia Museum of Art and History (OMAH) to hear more about the $96,900 Community Building Fund grant it received from the Government of Ontario and the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF). The grant, awarded last fall, was used to support staffing costs and upgrade technology for the development of the museum’s online collections management system and multiple-format programming. The support from the 12-month grant has given the community improved access to programs and events at OMAH for years to come.

“This grant is essential for non-profit organizations like OMAH to continue with its necessary programming to enhance visitor experiences,” said Jill Dunlop, MPP for Simcoe North. “I commend them for utilizing the funding to support staffing and improve technology that would positively impact their ability to continue to inspire creativity and celebrate our local history.”

OMAH’s strategy is to focus time in developing staff and volunteer skills to adapt and modify programs for both on-site and virtual delivery (multiple modes). Its long-term strategy is

to ensure all programs (exhibitions and events) include a virtual component. The plan is to also offer programs in multiple modes (face-to-face, virtual, and hybrid) to ensure access is available to all members of the community. Also, the Museum has invested in a web-based collections management system to maintain and enhance the collections records which can be accessed both on-site and off-site. And, thanks to the $96,900 grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation, the Museum will be to maintain its viability in the community and enhance accessible visitor and participant experiences.

“The impact of this Ontario Trillium Foundation grant cannot be overstated,” said Stephen Davids, President of the Orillia Museum of Art and History. This grant has allowed the Museum much-needed support in recovering from the pandemic, enabling it to continue to be a significant contributor to the community’s well-being.

OMAH is committed to preserving this space and ensuring that it remains accessible for many community activities over the course of the year. To learn more about the Museum’s exhibitions and programs, please visit the website at: orilliamuseum.org

The Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) mission is to build healthy and vibrant communities across Ontario. As an agency of the Government of Ontario, and one of Canada’s leading granting foundations, last year, OTF invested nearly $209M into 2,042 community projects and partnerships, which included funding for the Government of Ontario’s Community Building Fund. Since 2020, OTF has supported Ontario’s economic recovery by helping non-profit organizations rebuild and recover from the impacts of COVID-19. Visit otf.ca to learn more.