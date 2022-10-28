Male Convicted Of Careless Use Of A Firearm While Hunting

Richard Bowen of Echo Bay was convicted of careless use of a firearm while hunting, unlawfully discharging a firearm in travelled roadway, knowingly making a false statement to a conservation officer and transporting illegally killed wildlife. He was fined a total of $6,500, had his hunting licence suspended for two years and must retake and successfully complete the Ontario hunter education course. His rifle, case and ammunition were forfeited to the Crown.

The court heard that on November 10, 2018, conservation officers were conducting patrols on St-Joseph Island during the regular gun deer hunting season. Bowen was found in possession of a white-tailed deer. The officers determined the buck deer was killed on the road where Bowen had carelessly discharged his high-powered rifle within the traveled portion of the road and down the roadway.

Justice of the Peace Sharon Ashick heard the case remotely in the Ontario Court of Justice, on March 21, 2022, and sentencing was delivered on May 31, 2022, in Sault Ste. Marie.

